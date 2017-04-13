Trinity Church in New Haven holds homeless health fair

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity Church will host a service, foot washing, and health fair for New Haven’s homeless.

On Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday, Trinity Church will team up with Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center in an effort to help the homeless.

During the service, people in need can get healthcare services and resources from the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center.

In addition to the service, there will be free socks and toiletries, along with coffee and refreshments.

The service starts Thursday, April 13th, at 1:00 p.m.