Trinity Church in New Haven holds homeless health fair

By Published:
A pastor gives an Ash Wednesday blessing on the street outside Trinity Lutheran Church in New Haven. (File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity Church will host a service, foot washing, and health fair for New Haven’s homeless.

On Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday, Trinity Church will team up with Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center in an effort to help the homeless.

During the service, people in need can get healthcare services and resources from the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center.

In addition to the service, there will be free socks and toiletries, along with coffee and refreshments.

The service starts Thursday, April 13th, at 1:00 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s