UPS driver in Mass. being called a hero

(WTNH) — A Massachusetts UPS driver was being called a hero on Thursday.

He was making a delivery when he saw flames on a front porch.

He ran over and banged on the door, alerting the people inside. He then grabbed a hose and started dousing the flames.

“By the time the fire department showed up, he had knocked down the fire. Had he not been there, that entire porch would have been engulfed. That entire house would have been lost. There is no question,” Peter Brown said.

The UPS man says he didn’t realize how big the flames were until he saw the video.

He says he’s not a hero. He just did what anybody would do in that situation.