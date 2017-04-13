Wallingford PD warns about accessing the Linear Trail

Published:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  With the warmer temperatures more people are expected to use the Linear Trail and Wallingford Police want residents to access the trail properly and not trespass to gain access to it.

The trail stretches from Community Lake on Hall Avenue to Fireworks Island off of Main Street in Yalesville.

Police want everyone to know that access to and from Fireworks island is limited to vehicular traffic only when passing through the Yalesville on the Green Condominium Complex at 380 Main Street which is privately owned.    Pedestrians and bicycles are prohibited from going through the complex to get to the trail and signs are posted stating this.   Residents of the complex have raised concerned that the rules are not being followed.

Police says they will step up patrols and enforce the rules which could lead to a charge of simple trespass and a fine of $92.00.

 

