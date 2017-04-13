Whitney Avenue in Hamden may see big changes

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Big changes could be coming to Whitney Avenue in Hamden.

The New Haven Register reports that the state is proposing to reduce the number of lanes on Whitney Avenue from School Street all the way down to Mount Carmel Avenue at Quinnipiac University. The paper says that the plan calls for Whitney Avenue to go from four lanes down to three lanes in that area. Two lanes would be for through traffic and a middle lane would be for turning into businesses.

You can give your opinion on the proposal at a meeting scheduled fro April 19th at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Council Chambers at Town Hall.