1 detained as New Haven police investigate Norton Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person has been detained as officers work on three separate crime scenes in the city Friday afternoon.

The response comes from the latest shooting in the city, which took place on Norton Street around 3:00 p.m. At least seven evidence markers were laid out on the street. Neighbors were startled from what a quiet holiday on a warm spring day.

Joan Carey, a resident in the Edgewood neighborhood, said she heard the shots from her bedroom.

Scary, scary. I was in my bedroom and I heard a lot of shots. I didn’t see nothing though.”

Police sources tell News 8 that no one was hit by gunfire, and that officers chased the suspect to a second crime scene on Whalley Avenue near Fitch Street in the Westville section of the city. There, the Irving gas station was closed as detectives processed the scene. A third active police scene opened just a few moments later a few blocks up, where News 8 cameras spotted officers detaining a man and putting him in the back of a police cruiser.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the person in custody, or if any charges will be filed. New Haven police have not yet released any details from their investigation.