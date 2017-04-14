2 people arrested after domestic dispute in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a woman are facing charges after a domestic dispute in Hamden on Tuesday morning.

Hamden Police responded to a residence on Town Walk Drive around 9:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Shakeya King of Hamden and 28-year-old Dante Barnes of Stamford arguing. The argument soon turned physical and King cut Barnes with a knife. Barnes suffered a shoulder injury. King threw the knife from the altercation into a nearby wooded area.

An officer and his K-9 partner searched in the wooded area and the K-9 found the knife on a steep embankment.

King was charged with assault and breach of peace. She was released after posting a $1,000 bond. She appeared in court in Meriden on Wednesday.

Barnes was charged with disorderly conduct. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear. He also appeared in court in Meriden on Wednesday.