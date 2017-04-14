3 injured in Norwalk shooting

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwalk police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Thursday night.

Police say detectives are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Chapel Street around 10:40 p.m. When officers responded to reports of shots fired, they located a crime scene but no victims. A short time later, Norwalk Hospital reported that two male victims had arrived by a private car. A little while after that, a third male victim was taken to the same hospital.

Det and Crime Scene Unit on Chapel St. investigating shooting. 3 victims at Norwalk Hospital. #BreakingNews @News12CT @DVGoldCoast pic.twitter.com/rtdLnY3LvH — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) April 14, 2017

Police say all three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

A crime scene temporarily closed Chapel Street but the road has since been reopened.

Anyone w/info re: Chapel St shooting asked to call 203-854-3111, anon tips via https://t.co/2U0NxHagcR or text NPD-the msg-send 274637 pic.twitter.com/LsFiDzYHaL — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) April 14, 2017

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police at 203-854-3011.