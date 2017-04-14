3 injured in Norwalk shooting

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwalk police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Thursday night.

Police say detectives are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Chapel Street around 10:40 p.m. When officers responded to reports of shots fired, they located a crime scene but no victims. A short time later, Norwalk Hospital reported that two male victims had arrived by a private car. A little while after that, a third male victim was taken to the same hospital.

Police say all three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

A crime scene temporarily closed Chapel Street but the road has since been reopened.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police at 203-854-3011.

