Ansonia bakery churns out goodies for Good Friday

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Kent Pierce)

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Easter weekend can be one of the busiest times of the year for stores that specialize in meat and baked goods. One bakery and deli in Ansonia is already churning out goodies for Good Friday.

If you see a line of people outside of a store sometime Friday, that store probably sells some kind of kielbasa. At Europol in downtown Ansonia, they have 17 different kinds of kielbasa, and that’s not including all the hams, and don’t get me started on the babka.

This is just one of the places to get great kielbasa in Connecticut, but kielbasa is just part of the Easter tradition for Polish Americans. There are the sweet treats and baked goods as well. And eggs, of course. All that goes in the Easter basket. Many people get the food blessed on Saturday. There are a lot of traditions, and the idea in a place like this is to keep things just the way they were in the old country.

“We keep it just as close as Poland does. We sit with family, we eat, we pray, and we have all this great kielbasa, very similar to what we have in Poland,” said Sandra Kraszewska, Europol Deli.

And when the doors open here, trust me, you’ll hear mostly Polish spoken. You’ll feel like you’re back in the old country. I wish you could smell this place, because it smells so good. There’s a lot of garlic in the air, I can tell you that. It’s enough to make you pretty hungry.

Fortunately, they’ve been nice enough to put out a little sampler for me here, so I can start off my Good Friday with some of their great kielbasa. So good!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s