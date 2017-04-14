Ansonia bakery churns out goodies for Good Friday

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Easter weekend can be one of the busiest times of the year for stores that specialize in meat and baked goods. One bakery and deli in Ansonia is already churning out goodies for Good Friday.

If you see a line of people outside of a store sometime Friday, that store probably sells some kind of kielbasa. At Europol in downtown Ansonia, they have 17 different kinds of kielbasa, and that’s not including all the hams, and don’t get me started on the babka.

This is just one of the places to get great kielbasa in Connecticut, but kielbasa is just part of the Easter tradition for Polish Americans. There are the sweet treats and baked goods as well. And eggs, of course. All that goes in the Easter basket. Many people get the food blessed on Saturday. There are a lot of traditions, and the idea in a place like this is to keep things just the way they were in the old country.

One of my favorite days of the year, visiting polish delis to talk about kielbasa! #Europol #Ansonia #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/6UhVDWhAX1 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 14, 2017

“We keep it just as close as Poland does. We sit with family, we eat, we pray, and we have all this great kielbasa, very similar to what we have in Poland,” said Sandra Kraszewska, Europol Deli.

And when the doors open here, trust me, you’ll hear mostly Polish spoken. You’ll feel like you’re back in the old country. I wish you could smell this place, because it smells so good. There’s a lot of garlic in the air, I can tell you that. It’s enough to make you pretty hungry.

Fortunately, they’ve been nice enough to put out a little sampler for me here, so I can start off my Good Friday with some of their great kielbasa. So good!