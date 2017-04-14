Arrest made in Ellington unsolved homicide

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police made an arrest in an unsolved homicide in Ellington from December of 2015 on Friday.

According to Troopers, Richard Dabate has been arrested in connection to his wife’s homicide.

In December of 2015, troopers responded to her home on Birchview Drive after receiving a report of a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, Troopers found smoke inside the home. Two victims were found inside the house, later identified as Connie and Richard Dabate, both 39, of Ellington. Connie Dabate was found shot in the head and the stomach.

Richard Dabate was transported to Hartford Hospital for further evaluation of what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers have not released the specific charges Richard Dabate is facing.

News 8 will update this story with additional information as soon as new details become available.