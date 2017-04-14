Choate alumnus speaks about sexual miscounduct claims

(WTNH) — Jim Loughlin is a graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall, Class of 1982. A decorated athlete, head of the student government and now an attorney in Wallingford, Loughlin’s history with the school runs deep.

“My dad went to Choate. He was class of 1954. My sister went to Choate. My cousin who works with me now went to Choate, she was class of 1974,” said Loughlin.

Wallingford is also where Loughlin grew up. The campus was his childhood stomping ground.

“I grew up on campus because on North Street, it’s one block from the Choate campus,” said Loughlin. “So, I knew faculty. Faculty would come over to our house.”

As reports of sexual misconduct at the elite school come to light, Loughlin says he and other alumni are trying to process the disturbing claims. A fifty page report detailing the abuse was released by the school yesterday.

“Shock. I couldn’t sleep last night. Just terrible,” said Loughlin.

One of the accused, according to the report, an English teacher Loughlin knows personally.

“Great guy, favorite teacher of all time. I talk to him occasionally now. I lived up on High Street, he lived around the corner. So, he and I kept in touch,” said Loughlin.

Asked how he feels about the allegations against that teacher Loughlin replied, “If it weren’t such a solid report I’d say it’s not true.”

According to the report a 1983 graduate says that teacher “kissed her on several occasions and also touched her breasts.” Another student told independent investigators quote, “it was known among certain students that certain teachers were having sex with students.”

“In the report they talk about how students revered him as a god and the faculty revered him as a god and that’s exactly how it was,” said Loughlin. “He taught me how to write. I live on writing. I make a living writing.”

Claims of the sexual abuse date back to the 1960’s with the bulk of them occurring in the 1980’s. Loughlin believes that while tough to hear and terrible for the victims, the school’s legacy as an educational institution will stand strong.

“Choate from the outside in is saying come and look at what we’re doing. And that, you gotta handle it that way or else you’re gonna be condemned. They know better than that. It’s a good place,” said Loughlin.

Wallingford Police met with Choate administration yesterday and are now reviewing the report to see if any criminal investigation needs to take place.