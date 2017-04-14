Choate Rosemary Hall apologizes for sexual misconduct over 4 decades

Related Coverage Choate Rosemary Hall releases report of sexual misconduct by faculty, staff members

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Wallingford’s elite Choate Rosemary Hall is apologizing for sexual abuse that went on at the school for decades.

Choate released a report that alleges that former faculty and staff members at the school engaged in sexual misconduct with students over the course of some 40 years. As you can imagine, many people taken back by all of this.

In October, the school announced it would conduct an independent investigation and hired an experienced investigator and former prosecutor to carry out interviews and review some 2,300 pages of documents.

After this was announced, the school received calls and emails, reporting varying degrees of sexual misconduct.

The report named 12 adults who were affiliated with the school saying they engaged in sexual misconduct with students between 1963 and 2010. Some of that includes kissing, touching and much, much more. Unwanted contact that led students to feel betrayed by someone they trusted and admired.

The report adds that Choate kept the incidents quiet. The accusations were handled internally.

The chair of Choate’s Board of Trustees and its headmaster sent a letter to the community, which says in part:

On behalf of Choate Rosemary Hall, we profoundly apologize. The conduct of these adults violated the foundation of our community: the sacred trust between students and the adults charged with their care. We honor and thank the survivors of sexual misconduct who came forward. We hope that through this report, our community can address the issue of adult sexual misconduct in a frank and direct manner. Throughout this self-examination, our goal has been to come together as a community to provide validation and support to those who suffered from abuse, to learn from the past, and to live up to the core standards outlined in Choate’s Statement of Expectations.”

Just to be clear, this report does not involve anyone who currently works at the school.

Warning: the details in the report are graphic in nature that some readers may find offensive or disturbing.

