NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools and the non-profit Domus announced on Thursday that they’ve mutually agreed to close a school in the city.

On June 30th, Domus Academy will soon shut its doors, according to public schools and a non-profit.

Domus Academy is an alternative middle school. The academy is located at 560 Ella T Grasso Boulevard.

Officials say this is mainly due to impending budget cuts.