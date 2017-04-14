Edge Fitness Personal Training Challenge: Week Two Update

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two weeks ago, I kicked off a 60-day personal training challenge at The Edge Fitness Clubs. Each week, my personal trainer Brian Woodford teaches me a new circuit workout that involves a mix of weight training and cardio. We cover everything from goblet squats using kettlebell weights, to the pull-up machine, to walking backwards on the treadmill (yes, you read that right).

Since kicking things off, I’ve learned a ton of new exercises and am feeling sore in muscles I never knew I had. I’m not going to lie … When I first did the circuits Brian taught me on my own, I felt a little awkward venturing into new territory at the gym. But after forcing myself to get over my insecurities, I now feel comfortable — even confident — in my new routine.

Brian is pushing me harder than I’ve ever worked before and so far, the results are worth it. My clothes are fitting better, I have more energy now and I am even sleeping better.

I’m not only learning new exercises, but I’m also learning how to make the most out of my workout. That reverse walking I mentioned earlier? Well, get this: Walking backwards on a treadmill for 400 steps on a slight incline is the equivalent to walking forwards for 1,000 steps. Who knew?

I’m also taking two Edge Strong classes per week. The hour-long classes are similar to personal training sessions but are done with a small group of about 20 people or less. So far, the classes are going great. They feature circuit workouts similar to my personal training sessions, and by the end, you’ve worked your body from head to toe.

What I love most though about the Edge Strong classes is meeting other people. There’s a comradery, and everyone encourages each other to keep working hard. I’ve also heard so many stories of people who have lost weight and dropped dress sizes since joining The Edge Fitness Clubs.

To learn more about The Edge Fitness Clubs, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.