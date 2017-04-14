Fairfield County serial bank robber arrested

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Wilton Police have arrested the man they were looking for from a February bank robbery, who later confessed to committing others in the Fairfield County.

Officials say 34-year-old Joseph Boccuzzi, of Norwalk, was taken into custody by the Wilton Police Department.

Other police forces collaborated their resources to make the arrest including Fairfield, Stamford, and Norwalk.

On February 24, 2017 at 3 p.m. Wilton dispatch received a report of a bank robbery in progress at the Fairfield County Bank located at 941 Danbury Road in the Georgetown section of Wilton.

Officers discovered that a male entered the bank and demanded cash. No weapon was used or threatened with, and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled the scene in a green 1997 Honda Accord, which was abandoned and recovered a short distance from the bank.

The suspect vehicle was recently purchased on the website Letgo.

A search warrant executed on the “Letgo” accounts identified Boccuzzi as a suspect. He was interviewed and subsequently confessed to committing the bank robbery in Wilton.

Boccuzzi also confessed to committing three additional bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery at other banks located in Fairfield County.

Boccuzzi has been charged with robbery second-degree, and larceny first-degree. He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.