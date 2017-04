(WTNH) — A farm in New Hampshire is garnering national attention for an interesting exercising technique– yoga with goats.

There are literally baby goats released into the studio. They perch on people’s backs and scamper around the room.

The farm’s owner says they just started classes a week ago and now they’re booked until June.

It’s certainly a one of a kind experience. It’s unclear what the health benefits are, except that baby animals make people happy.