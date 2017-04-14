Freebie Friday: Easter egg hunt, tax day deals and a massage

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) It’s Freebie Friday and that means we are looking for ways to stretch your dollar at no cost! Easter is this weekend and Tax Day is on Tuesday and some great deals to go with it.

On Saturday there’s a free Easter egg hunt at Bass Pro Shops you can bring your kids to.  That’s Saturday at 2pm.

It’s a buy one get one free Slurpee week that expires the 16th.

Hydromassage is once again doing free massages this tax day with this coupon.

Tuesday look for a number of tax day deals. There’s a big meal deal at Boston Market you can get for $10.40.

Here is a coupon to take to Bruegger’s. Get a bagel bundle for $10.40.  That’s a savings of about $3.50.

Get a free Kona Ice in Stamford on tax day from 3:30 to 5:30pm.

This weekend and next weekend are free entrance days at national parks so keep that in mind if you are doing any traveling.

Get a free medium sub at Firehouse Subs Tuesday April 18th through the 20th. You’ll need a coupon for that.

 

