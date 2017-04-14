Gas prices on the rise ahead of Easter weekend

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gas prices are on the rise again as the industry switches over to a summer-blend gasoline; with drivers across the country and in Connecticut noticing the difference.

Bob Scheets stopped at the Milford rest area on Interstate 95 northbound as he drove through Connecticut from New York Friday morning. He’s noticed that filling up his SUV has gotten a bit more expensive lately, as prices in both states are now higher.

“They’ve gone up over the last 2-3 weeks, I’ve noticed at least a quarter,” said Scheets.

According to a new AAA survey, nearly a quarter of people think prices are already too high. They are already about 70 cents higher than last year at this time.

“They fluctuate. Obviously it’s a holiday weekend, not much you can do about that, unless you have an electric car,” said Greg Caporale, who was also filling up at the Milford rest area.

Since most drivers still need to put gas in their cars they pay attention to those prices. AAA expects the national average for a gallon of gas to jump another 40 cents this summer.

“[When it] starts getting up to 3 [dollars per gallon] I’ll be worried again,” said Scheets. “When it’s over 3 it’s definitely noticeable.”