Giant snake’s car ride caught on camera

By Published:

(ABC) — One woman’s drive on a Texas road got wild when she spotted something hanging out of another motorist’s window — that turned out to be a snake.

“I thought it was a guy’s arm with tattoos,” Amber Cranfill told ABC station KTRK.

What was initially mistaken for an arm turned out to be the tail of a giant snake.

Cranfill grabbed her cellphone and snapped a shot of the road-riding reptile draped across the nearby car’s dashboard.

But her curiosity only went so far and she was careful to keep her distance.

“I pulled away from the car, because at one point I thought the snake might fall out. I don’t like snakes, but I didn’t want to hit someone’s pet,” she added.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s