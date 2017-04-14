Greenwich police enlist Coast Guard in searching for group of juveniles

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Greenwich police are still searching for “youths” they say led them on large pursuit early this morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting a group of “youths” wandering Cos Cob Avenue early this morning. Upon their arrival, police say the ten or so youths scattered.

Five suspects have been apprehended while police say a sixth suspect was lost around the Mianus River.

Police also found a stolen vehicle with two males inside, who they believe were a part of this scattered group.

Police pursued it until it was lost on the Post Road. This car was reported to have been stolen out of Cos Cob Avenue earlier in the evening.

Initial investigation revealed that these youths were involved in larcenies of motor vehicles as well as a theft of a motor vehicle which has been recovered.

Greenwich police are continuing to search with the help of Stamford and state police, and two of their K-9 units.

Lieutenant Grey with Greenwich police says that, additionally, they requested the help of the Marines and the Coast Guard in searching along the Mianus River.

Police are asking if anyone in the Cos Cob Avenue area sees anything suspicious in their vehicle, please do not touch it. Contact Greenwich police at (203) 622-8000.