Gun, drugs found in Hartford apartments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A semi-automatic gun, crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana were found in two Hartford apartments Thursday, police say.

According to authorities, police served a search warrant on two apartments at 22 Elliott Street as part of a drug sales investigation. They found about an ounce of crack cocaine, 53 bags of heroin, four grams of marijuana, PCP, and a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol. Officials think that gun was stolen because the serial number is scratched off.

Police arrested 27-year-old James Hennessey, 34-year-old Victor Martinez, 29-year-old Richard Torres, and 33-year-old Bethzaida Pratts.

Hennessey is charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of a controlled substance.

Martinez is charged with obliterated serial number on a firearm, possession of a hallucinogenic, and possession of a hallucinogenic with intent to sell.

Torres and Pratts were both arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court.