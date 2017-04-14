Holiday Weekend Forecast Looking Great

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

The weather is looking fabulous for anyone that has the day off today with temperatures that are expected to reach the mid 60s! That comes with plenty of sunshine and less wind than what we saw yesterday. Get out there and enjoy it! Take the dog for a walk or get that afternoon run in.

Temperatures drop quickly overnight tonight with 30s expected statewide. Some higher elevation towns and locations further away from the water will flirt with temps around 32°F. So if you already put flowers outside, you might want to cover them or bring them inside with the potential for frost early Saturday AM.

Those chilly temps don’t last too long. We’re heading into the 60s to around 70 on Saturday. There will be lots of sunshine early on Saturday but clouds will increase during the afternoon before a round of rain showers moves in during the evening. This is a quick hitter with light rain 6PM-12AM. We’re not expecting much rain, roughly a 1/4″ at the most in some locations.

A mild start to Easter Sunday with temps in the 40s and 50s and cloud cover. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures that will soar into the 70s to low 80s. Warmer away from the water. Can’t rule out a few evening Thundershowers but most of the day stays dry! Enjoy it and Happy Easter!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

