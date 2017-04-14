Holiday Weekend Forecast Looking Great

By Published:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

The weather is looking fabulous for anyone that has the day off today with temperatures that are expected to reach the mid 60s! That comes with plenty of sunshine and less wind than what we saw yesterday. Get out there and enjoy it! Take the dog for a walk or get that afternoon run in.

chroma 8am 6pm today Holiday Weekend Forecast Looking Great

Temperatures drop quickly overnight tonight with 30s expected statewide. Some higher elevation towns and locations further away from the water will flirt with temps around 32°F. So if you already put flowers outside, you might want to cover them or bring them inside with the potential for frost early Saturday AM.

chroma dma ecmwf 13km temps2 Holiday Weekend Forecast Looking Great

Those chilly temps don’t last too long. We’re heading into the 60s to around 70 on Saturday.  There will be lots of sunshine early on Saturday but clouds will increase during the afternoon before a round of rain showers moves in during the evening. This is a quick hitter with light rain 6PM-12AM. We’re not expecting much rain, roughly a 1/4″ at the most in some locations.

12km wide Holiday Weekend Forecast Looking Great

A mild start to Easter Sunday with temps in the 40s and 50s and cloud cover. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures that will soar into the 70s to low 80s. Warmer away from the water. Can’t rule out a few evening Thundershowers but most of the day stays dry! Enjoy it and Happy Easter!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on facebook or twitter! Send me a message on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

chroma dma ecmwf 13km temps3 Holiday Weekend Forecast Looking Great

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s