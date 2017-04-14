In the Bender Kitchen: Baldanza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Angela Baldanza, owner of Baldanza and winner of Cooks Vs Cons will be sharing her award winning dish with us.

Angela Baldanza lives in Pound Ridge, New York and has run Baldanza in New Canaan Connecticut with her family for the past 3.5 years.

On April, 4th 2017, Angela and Sandy Baldanza took over all the food offering at the Bedford Post Inn, which is owned by actor Richard Gere and part of Relais & Chateaux. S

Baldanza’s French Toast with Caramelized Apples

4 Eggs

3 Egg yolks

1 cup of whole milk

1⁄2 C of heavy cream

1tsp of vanilla

2 tbs of orange zest

1⁄2 tsp of salt

1⁄2 tsp cinnamon

10-12 thickly sliced brioche bread

Mix together all ingredients except bread slices. Dip bread into egg mixture coating both sides.

Place bread on heated griddle until golden on both sides.

Caramelized Apple topping

4 apples cut and cored in slices

1 stick of butter

1⁄4 c of brown sugar

1⁄2 tsp of cinnamon

Heat butter until melted add sugar and apples and cook for 5 min add cinnamon. Top French toast with warm apples.

Add maple syrup and whipped cream.

For more information visit http://www.baldanzabc.com