In the Bender Kitchen: Passover Breakfast with Jenn Press Arata

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Jenn Press Arata is sharing one of her favorite Passover Breakfast recipes with us.

Baldanza’s French Toast with Caramelized Apples

4 Eggs

3 Egg yolks

1 cup of whole milk

1⁄2 C of heavy cream

1tsp of vanilla

2 tbs of orange zest

1⁄2 tsp of salt

1⁄2 tsp cinnamon

10-12 thickly sliced brioche bread

Mix together all ingredients except bread slices. Dip bread into egg mixture coating both sides.

Place bread on heated griddle until golden on both sides.

Caramelized Apple topping

4 apples cut and cored in slices

1 stick of butter

1⁄4 c of brown sugar

1⁄2 tsp of cinnamon

Heat butter until melted add sugar and apples and cook for 5 min add cinnamon. Top French toast with warm apples.

Add maple syrup and whipped cream.

Check out her website http://thatssojenn.com/