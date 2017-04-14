Judge dismisses lawsuit from widow of man killed by train

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the widow of a man killed by a train that she says was on the wrong track.

Jamey Murphy sued Metro-North Railroad after her husband was killed at the station in Darien in 2013. The railroad provides commuter service between New York City and Connecticut

The suit said Kevin Murphy slipped on ice on the platform and was hit by a train traveling 70 miles per hour. Murphy’s lawyer, Joel Faxon, told the Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2of800p ) because the train was not stopping at the station, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.

The judge said the state cannot interfere with a railroad’s operational decisions. Faxon said he will appeal the ruling.

Metro-North officials declined comment.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

