Route 15 southbound is back open after multi-vehicle crash

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 15 southbound is back open on the Hamden and New Haven line after a multi-vehicle crash inside the West Rock Tunnel late Friday morning.

Just before 10:45 a.m., Connecticut State Police responded to an area between exits 60 and 59 on a report of a crash involving several vehicles. News 8 spoke with Troopers to confirm that the crash was inside the southbound tube of the West Rock Tunnel.

There were no injuries reported from the crash and there is no word on the number of vehicles involved.