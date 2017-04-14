New Britain man facing multiple charges from domestic incidents

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man is facing several charges after he allegedly tried to suffocate a woman for not backing up his story for a lawsuit.

On April 10th, New Britain officers responded to an undisclosed location on a report of a possible physical domestic disturbance. As a result of that incident, police arrested 59-year-old Anthony Dipierdomenico, of New Britain, on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order.

While New Britain officers continued their investigation from the initial incident, police were made aware of a second domestic abuse claim involving Dipierdomenico and the same victim, who has not been identified. The second incident also occurred on April 10th at the same location around 10:00 a.m.

The victim told police that Dipierdomenico attempted to suffocate her with a pillow after she spoke with his attorney on the phone about a fall lawsuit he was filing. The victim stated she is the only one who could have witnessed Dipierdomenico’s fall, but told his attorney that she did not have a clear view of it. According to the victim, Dipierdomenico heard her conversation with his attorney, and became upset with her, accusing her of costing him $300,000.00.

Dipierdomenico placed a pillow over her face, and told her that she was going to die, according to the victim’s statement to officers. The victim stated she was unable to breathe, and was unable to push the pillow away from her face.

She told police that Dipierdomenico counted backwards from fifteen down to four, at which time he removed the pillow, told her he would give her four more seconds to live, and then walked away. Officers said the victim did not sustain serious injury as a result of the incidents.

New Britain police obtained an arrest warrant for Dipierdomenico for the second incident, which was served on April 11th. From the second incident, he is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Strangulation, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Restraint.

Dipierdomenico appeared in New Britain Court on April 11th, and was held on a $100,000.00 bond.