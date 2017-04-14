New Haven police on the lookout for drunk or distracted drivers

By Published:
(File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say they are setting up a checkpoint to nab drunk drivers on Friday night, in addition to their campaign to curb distracted driving through April.

New Haven Officer David Hartman says that officers with the Traffic Division will establish a checkpoint on Elm Street at Temple Street, just beside the City Green, from 7 p.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, the New Haven Police Department is joining dozens of other departments in the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign, described as a “high-visibility effort to enforce distracted driving laws.”

Police will be out “in force” to be sure drivers are keeping hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA), 3,477 people were killed and an estimated 391,000 injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015. This is a 9% increase in fatalities as compared to the previous year.

