New Haven teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teacher in New Haven has been arrested after she allegedly engaged in misconduct with one of her students.

The New Haven School District confirmed that Jennifer Frechette, a drama teacher at Wilbur Cross High School was arrested on charges that she had sex with one of her students.

Frechette has been out on leave since the school district became aware of the potential misconduct, they said.

School officials plan on releasing more information soon.

