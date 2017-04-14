New London man arrested on child pornography charges

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing charges after he was arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Members of the New London Police Department’s Investigative Services Division teamed up with the Connecticut Internet Crimes Against Children Task-Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to arrest 41-year-old David Gunn of New London.

The investigation stemmed from an earlier arrest of Gunn on December 17, 2016. On that date, New London Police were called to a local pharmacy for reports of a male printing photographs that were believed to be child pornography on the pharmacy’s photo machine. Gunn was arrested on that day for unrelated charges. Devices belonging to him were seized.

Upon further investigation by New London Police Detectives, officers were able to execute search and seizure warrants on electronic devices that belonged to Gunn. They showed he was in possession of numerous images of child pornography.

Gunn is being charged with possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $50,000.