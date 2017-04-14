Plainfield police arrest suspect hiding under laundry

By Published:
Brent Ramos

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Plainfield police are holding a man who they say made a run for it when officers tried to serve him with a number of warrants.

Police say 41-year-old Brent Ramos was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police had gone to his apartment in Central Village to serve Ramos with five separate warrants charging him with failure to appear.

When they got to his apartment, authorities say Ramos made a run for it, and headed to a vacant apartment upstairs in the building. He was eventually found hiding in a crawl space under a pile of laundry.

Ramos was held on a combined bond of $50,000.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s