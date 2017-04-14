Plainfield police arrest suspect hiding under laundry

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Plainfield police are holding a man who they say made a run for it when officers tried to serve him with a number of warrants.

Police say 41-year-old Brent Ramos was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police had gone to his apartment in Central Village to serve Ramos with five separate warrants charging him with failure to appear.

When they got to his apartment, authorities say Ramos made a run for it, and headed to a vacant apartment upstairs in the building. He was eventually found hiding in a crawl space under a pile of laundry.

Ramos was held on a combined bond of $50,000.