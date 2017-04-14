Plainfield Police arrest two men for heroin possession

James Wells and James Yeargan

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police have arrested two men for heroin possession after a traffic stop.

On Thursday, officers from the Plainfield Police Department arrested 32-year-old James W. Wells. and 36-year-old James K. Yeargan on multiple arrest warrants for Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say Wells was operating a black colored 2014 Cadillac CTS in the area of Putnam Road, traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle when the vehicle made an improper turn and police pulled the vehicle over. While speaking to Wells and Yeargan, officers spotted multiple bags of heroin inside the vehicle that were in plain view.

Police say that Wells had three outstanding arrest warrants for Failure to Appear. Wells was also found to be carrying multiple heroin bags inside his pockets along with a Crack pipe and was also operating the vehicle with a Suspended License.

Yeargan, who was the passenger in the vehicle, had an outstanding Arrest Warrant out of the Plainfield Police Department for Possession of Narcotics, Risk of Injury to a Minor and Failure to keep Narcotics in original container. Yeargan was also found to be in possession of heroin and a syringe in his pockets at the time of the stop.

 

