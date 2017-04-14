Quinnipiac University President announces retirement

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The president of Quinnipiac University has announced he will serve as the school’s president for one more year before he retires.

President John Lahey is planning to retire on June 30, 2018. When he retires, Lahey will have been the president of the school for 31 years and 3 months.

In a statement to the Quinnipiac community, he said he’s proud of what the school has grown into in the last three decades.

Words alone cannot express the thanks and appreciation I feel for the privilege and honor I have been given to serve as President of Quinnipiac University for more than three decades. Together during this time, we have transformed a small local college with 1,902 students and three schools into a major national university with 10,000 students and none schools and colleges including a College of Arts and Sciences, School of Medicine, School of Law and School of Engineering. I hope you share with me this same sense of pride and delight in all that Quinnipiac has become thanks to our collective efforts,” Lahey said.

Lahey said the next academic year will provide many opportunities to express appreciation for everyone’s contributions to Quinnipiac’s success.