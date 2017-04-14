Report It Recap: April 14, 2017

(WTNH) — The big story of the week was that horrible crash in Seymour on Tuesday night along Rimmon Street. Viewers sending in video and pictures shortly after it happened.

Some of Waterbury’s finest stopping by a lemonade stand to visit with these young kids.

Boy Scout Troop 16 from Ledyard, hiking the Appalachian Trail. Some 52 miles!

Congrats to the USA Hockey Girls Shoreline Sharks U-14 Blacks. They are now national champions.

One guy, had a close call with an osprey. It seems like we’re always celebrating some sort of day for our animals. This past week was National Pet Day. We got all the pictures of your cats and dogs. All the kids are getting ready for Easter. Some of them also fishing. Many people outdoors this week, especially during that summer feel on Tuesday. Some people event spent time on the beach at Rocky Neck.

Those sunrises and sunsets pretty extraordinary when caught on camera.

Finally, wishing the happiest of happy anniversaries to these two: Domenic and Carmela Grillo from New London. They’re celebrating 45 years. Here they are back in 1972 when they got married in their hometown of Tusa, Sicily. Wishing them many more happy years together.

