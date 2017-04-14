Report It Recap: April 14, 2017

By Published:

(WTNH) — The big story of the week was that horrible crash in Seymour on Tuesday night along Rimmon Street. Viewers sending in video and pictures shortly after it happened.

Some of Waterbury’s finest stopping by a lemonade stand to visit with these young kids.

Boy Scout Troop 16 from Ledyard, hiking the Appalachian Trail. Some 52 miles!

Congrats to the USA Hockey Girls Shoreline Sharks U-14 Blacks. They are now national champions.

One guy, had a close call with an osprey. It seems like we’re always celebrating some sort of day for our animals. This past week was National Pet Day. We got all the pictures of your cats and dogs. All the kids are getting ready for Easter. Some of them also fishing. Many people outdoors this week, especially during that summer feel on Tuesday. Some people event spent time on the beach at Rocky Neck.

Those sunrises and sunsets pretty extraordinary when caught on camera.

Finally, wishing the happiest of happy anniversaries to these two: Domenic and Carmela Grillo from New London. They’re celebrating 45 years. Here they are back in 1972 when they got married in their hometown of Tusa, Sicily. Wishing them many more happy years together.

Keep sending all those great photos!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s