Report: Teacher continued to work despite assault claims

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prestigious Connecticut boarding school says a Spanish teacher it fired after two students accused him of sexual assault in 1999 was able to continue his education career for the next 18 years at several other schools that weren’t notified of the allegations.

Jaime Rivera is among 12 former faculty and staff members at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford named in a report Choate released Thursday accusing them of sexual misconduct with students over the past several decades. Rivera denies the allegations.

The report says Rivera resigned last week as principal of Wamogo Regional High School in Litchfield after its school superintendent was notified by Choate officials about the allegations.

Rivera is accused of groping one student and having intercourse with another during a school trip to Costa Rica.

