Robertson Madison: Spring Trends

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Linda Palo, owner of Robertson Madison will be sharing the newest spring trends of this season.

Trends this spring:
In apparel, you will see a lot of shoulder interest, and colors are much softer, a lot of blush, powder, and nude, white, and navy core colors. In footwear you will see slides, strappy sandals, ankle wraps, wedges, espadrilles,and sneakers.

Robertson Madison offers inspirations, designs, and manufacturing from New York, Los Angeles and Europe. Nearly all the shoes are from Europe, primarily Italy and Spain.

Shop and purchase “Total Look”- receive a complementary “A Luxury Blow Dry” at Salon Venustas, A Madison Salon located at 830 Main Street.
For more information visit them at 69 Wall Street, Madison and www.RobertsonMadison.com 

