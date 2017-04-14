Rock to Rock Earth Day Ride

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rock to Rock is an annual event that allows over 25 local organizations the chance to fund raise and do outreach. All funds raised through Rock to Rock goes directly to creating a greener, healthier community.

2017 is the ninth year of Rock to Rock. In 2016, Rock to Rock: had 1,135 registrations and 2,751 donations, 47 sponsors, and over 100 volunteers that helped raise $165,000 for 28 high-impact environmental organizations.

On April 22nd, 2017, 1500 cyclists will travel between West Rock and East Rock Park to raise money for over 25 organizations doing environmental work in New Haven. There will be five rides: the 8-mile family-friendly ride; a 12-mile adult ride; the 20-mile ride; the 40-mile ride; and a metric century (60+ miles), all traveling through scenic and park-filled routes in the New Haven region.

For more information visit www.rocktorock.org