Sen. Blumenthal introduces legislation to block internet providers from collecting, selling your data

(WTNH) — One Connecticut lawmaker is introducing federal legislation to block your internet service provider from collecting and selling your data.

Just last week, President Trump signed off on a rule that would make it alright for broadband internet service providers to collect your online browsing history. They can then sell it off to third party advertisers.

Senator Richard Blumenthal wants customers to have a choice.

“Consumers have to opt-in, before any broadband provider can sell their information. It belongs to them, when and where they use the internet, their financial situation, medical condition, even their location,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal hopes to build support in Washington after the Easter holiday.