Stage 8 Presents: Patrick & Katelyn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Patrick Downey and Katelyn Gavagan began their musical journey in 2015, when they first met at an open mic session. They set out to write and create a 9-song, self-produced album, to be released in May 2017. They hope their relationship and love for music inspires others that anything is possible with balance and passion! Their music has been featured on local radio stations such as Torrington’s WAPJ, and they are continuing their fan reach across CT through upcoming shows and features! You can hear the influences of rock, pop, soul, and electro crafted into their music, and there is sure to be a song by Patrick and Kate for everyone’s musical taste!

Upcoming performances:

-8pm Friday, May 5th (Cinco de Mayo) Album Release Party at: Mulligan’s, Torrington CT

-7pm Saturday, May 6th Show at: Molten Java, Bethel CT

-8pm May 27th Show at: The Buttonwood Tree, Middletown CT

-6pm Saturday, June 24th Show at: Blue Back Square, West Hartford CT

For more information visit www.patrickandkatemusic.com