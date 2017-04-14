State police: Farmington man causes rollover crash

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating a rollover crash on I-91 Southbound near exit 45.

According to police, around 10:00 p.m. Thursday one car hit the median barrier and another car. The driver who crashed was identified as Ronald Vanderjagt, of Farmington. They say Vanderjagt continued driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-91. Then he hit the median barrier again and caused a car to rollover and catch on fire.

Vanderjagt got out of his car, crossed the median barrier and began to run across the northbound lanes of I-91 when he was hit by another car. He was taken to Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts with serious injuries. The other two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

If you have any information about the crash you are asked to call Troop H at (860) 534-1000.