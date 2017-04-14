Target recalls Easter toys for ingestion hazard

By and Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — Parents — you may want to double check what the Easter bunny leaves behind this weekend.

CNN is reporting, Target is recalling more than 560-thousand water-absorbing Easter egg and dinosaur toys. The recalled products include hatch and grow Easter eggs, Easter grow toys and hatch your own Dino egg products. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says they pose a “serious ingestion hazard.”

The commission is also warning medical professionals and consumers that if the product is ingested, it might not appear on an x-ray. No injuries or incidents have been reported. People can return the products to any target store for a refund.

For more information on the recall click here.

