Two men arrested on drug charges after Thompson traffic stop

By Published:
Kyle Carrero and Keontae Samuel

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men and one juvenile have been arrested on drug related charges after being pulled over for speeding in Thompson.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday night, an officer from Troop D was conducting speed enforcement on I-395 northbound near exit 97 in Putnam. According to police, a 2014 Mercedes C300 was caught driving 91 mph in a 65 mph speed zone. When the officer pulled the vehicle over, the suspects inside started to act suspicious causing police to request to search the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately $13,000 in US currency, 2.65 pounds of marijuana, 39 Xanax pills, an amount of “DABS” and 10 Alprazolam pills.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kyle Carrero and 22-year-old Keontae Samuel, both from Willimantic, as well as, a 17-year-old juvenile for Worcester.

All three were transported back to Troop D where they were processed and charged with possession of marijuana over a kilogram, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and narcotics outside the original container.

Carrero was additionally charged with reckless driving. Carrero and Samuel were held on a $20,000 bond are due in Danielson Superior Court on Monday. The juvenile was released on a promise to appear and is due in Willimantic Juvenile Court at the end of the month.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s