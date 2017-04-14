Two men arrested on drug charges after Thompson traffic stop

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men and one juvenile have been arrested on drug related charges after being pulled over for speeding in Thompson.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday night, an officer from Troop D was conducting speed enforcement on I-395 northbound near exit 97 in Putnam. According to police, a 2014 Mercedes C300 was caught driving 91 mph in a 65 mph speed zone. When the officer pulled the vehicle over, the suspects inside started to act suspicious causing police to request to search the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately $13,000 in US currency, 2.65 pounds of marijuana, 39 Xanax pills, an amount of “DABS” and 10 Alprazolam pills.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kyle Carrero and 22-year-old Keontae Samuel, both from Willimantic, as well as, a 17-year-old juvenile for Worcester.

All three were transported back to Troop D where they were processed and charged with possession of marijuana over a kilogram, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and narcotics outside the original container.

Carrero was additionally charged with reckless driving. Carrero and Samuel were held on a $20,000 bond are due in Danielson Superior Court on Monday. The juvenile was released on a promise to appear and is due in Willimantic Juvenile Court at the end of the month.