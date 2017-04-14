UConn has made-to-order food using fresh, local ingredients

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — If you think back to those days in the dorms where you got cereal or oatmeal on a plate, things have completely changed over the years, especially at UConn.

They serve more than 50,000 meals and snacks a day. Not only have the dining halls changed, but the changes they’re making are affecting restaurants out in the real world.

Sophomore Michela Zunino showed her food.

“I have eggs with spinach, ham and mushrooms,” she said. “Is it good?” “Yeah, I love it,” she replied.

This is dorm food. Yeah, college dorm food. UConn is taking gourmet to a whole new level.

Director of Culinary Operations Rob Landolphi says he feels his job is to educate students about what they’re eating.

“We are looking at things like obesity and heart disease. We feel that it is our job here to feed the students, but to educate the students and to change the way they eat, one meal at a time,” Landolphi said.

There are two herb gardens in this cafeteria with everything from rosemary, thyme, cilantro and oregano to basil and parsley. It is complete with hydroponic and grow lights.

“So you just cut it off right here and it keeps going back?” “Yes we just stop them and then you can see we have a pretty good amount. We can bring it back to the kitchen and as they’re following the recipe and it calls for chives, we chop it up and put fresh herbs right and do the dishes,” Landolphi said.

They serve kosher and Halal foods and even sushi. With more than 3500 foreign students on campus, they try to have something for everybody. They recently added a smoothie bar where students can select fruits and vegetables to be blended together.

Sophomore Kat Ratcliff told us what she puts in her smoothies.

“It’s spinach and mango with guava juice in it. It is the right amount of sugar that it doesn’t make me want to go get something actually bad for myself,” Ratcliff said.

Right now, about a third of the food you see here comes from locally grown farms here in Connecticut or off the shores of New England waters.They hope to have that number to about 50 percent in the next couple of years.