UConn submits perfect APR score for men’s basketball

Connecticut's Amida Brimah (35) stands with fans and the UConn men's and women's players for a photo during the NCAA basketball teams' First Night event, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s men’s basketball program has reported another perfect academic progress rate of 1,000 to the NCAA, its third in four years.

The women’s team reported an APR of 980 out of 1,000 for the 2015-16 school year and UConn’s football program reported an APR of 976, keeping all three programs within NCAA requirements.

The APR measure a school’s ability to keep athletes on track to graduate. Players earn points for staying in school and being academically eligible.

The APR does not become official until the NCAA affirms it and releases its national report later in the spring. The Associated Press obtained the numbers from UConn this week after submitting an open records request.

Teams must earn a four-year APR of 930 to compete in championships.

All three UConn teams are well above that mark.

