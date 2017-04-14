Verdict reached in Aaron Hernandez’s double-murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — The jury deliberating in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has reached a verdict.

The verdict will be read Friday. Jurors have been deliberating first-degree murder charges against Hernandez for more than 40 hours over six days.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

About six weeks after Furtado and de Abreu were killed, Hernandez signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Patriots and went on to play another season before Lloyd was killed.

