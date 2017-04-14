Vernon native brings home medals from Special Olympics World Games

Special Olympics World games Medalist Stacey Shorts, with her family Wes and Linda Shorts (Photo provided by the Shorts family)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Special Olympian from Vernon has won multiple medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Austria.

Stacey Shorts, of Vernon, won a gold medal in her 25 meter race, as well as a silver medal in her 50 meter race. According to the Shorts family, Stacey missed the victory in the 50 meter race by a mere 0.1 seconds.

Before her trip to Austria, Stacey spoke with News 8, explaining how excited she was to take part at the World Games.

It’s my first time in Austria. I’m excited to go. My favorite is the relay,”

Team USA was one of 108 nations that attended the Special Olympics World Games in Graz, Schladming, and Ramsau, Austria. The event was the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world this year.

