Vitamins and minerals in Easter Eggs

(WTNH) — A lot of people will be celebrating Easter this weekend.

Part of the celebration includes Easter eggs. You might remember hearing that eggs are high in cholesterol. It turns out eggs may have unfairly gotten a bad reputation in the past.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, says the link between cholesterol in the diet and cholesterol in the body has changed.

There is no longer this strong link that we once thought there was of cholesterol in the diet linking with cholesterol in our body. And so once that was taken away, we could actually, kind of, take the veil off and look at some of the real benefits of eggs,” Kirkpatrick said.

Eggs have a vitamin called choline, which is an important part of a healthy diet. They are also full of minerals like iodine and selenium, which aren’t always easy to find. Eggs are also full of vitamins.
The dietitian says that like any food, moderation is key. She recommends eating no more than one a day and no more than five per week.

