Warmer weather brings open window concerns

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather gets warmer windows start to open and that’s where danger rises along with the temperatures. Just this week a Trumbull toddler fell out a second story window onto the pavement below.

“Typically a fall greater than twice someone’s height will put them in a critical category for us,” said Lt. Ryan Parker, an EMT and firefighter with the Old Mystic Fire Department.

Even parents who pay close attention to their kids can turn away for a second and find they’ve fallen out a window.

“A lot of people think the screens are enough protection,” said Lt. Parker. “They’re not. They keep the bugs out but they don’t stop a person from falling out.”

Limit latches on replacement windows can help by stopping a window from opening up all the way but a very strong child might be able to force the window open.

“As soon as it’s open and this contact breaks it sets off an alarm that’s very loud,” said Nick Wrobel with Cash True Value in East Lyme. He says window alarms can add another layer of safety.

Security locks and L brackets can also stop a window in its track. “This would stop it from lifting because it’s mounted into the wood in the wall so it’s gonna be strong,” explains Wrobel.

Window security guards are also a strong option. Wrobel says they allow you to mount expandable steel bars in the opening.

“For child safety this is kind of the ultimate solution as far as still being able to use the window to let in air but not letting anything out,” said Wrobel.

If you have furniture next to a window you should move it away so the kids don’t have easy access to the windows. For those who have double hung windows they may want to open the top half to let the air in for ventilation and leave the bottom half closed.