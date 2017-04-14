West Hartford Police cracking down on intoxicated and distracted drivers

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In a 24 hour period West Hartford Police Officers arrested two motorists on Trout Brook Drive, one for driving under the influence and one for using a cell phone.

Police say at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday an officer observed a female driver talking on her phone. When he pulled the driver over, he was able to determine she had also been drinking. Lauren Persenaire was charged with DWI.

At 12:24 a.m. Friday another officer came upon a head-on crash on Trout Brook Drive. The driver of one of the vehicles, Emma Rossi told police she had been using her cell phone when she crossed the yellow lines and crashed into another vehicle. Police also determined that Rossi had also been drinking. She was then also arrested.

The arrests were made during a distracted driving patrol that police were doing at the time on Trout Brook Drive.