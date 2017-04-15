911 calls released from deadly Seymour crash

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have released the 911 calls after the terrible car crash in Seymour that seriously hurt five teens and killed 20-year-old Shyheim Samuel earlier this week.

According to police, the car went off the road on Rimmon Street, flipped over and crashed into a utility pole.

You can hear witnesses describing the scene.

“I think a car was just speeding down the hill and smacked into a telephone pole,” one caller said.

“Crash on Rimmon Street. All the power is out.” “Okay, we have officers on the way. Is anybody hurt?” “Yeah, it’s a disaster here,” another caller can be heard saying.

The Police Department says speed was definitely a factor in the crash.

Charges could still be filed in the case.