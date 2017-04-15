April the giraffe welcomes much-anticipated calf

(CNN) — April the giraffe welcomed a not-so-little bundle of joy Saturday morning after animal lovers devoted weeks to watching and waiting.

The weight of the newborn is unknown, but a calf at birth is usually about 6 feet tall and weighs a whopping 100 to 150 pounds. Calves start walking about half an hour after birth.

April will raise the calf, with weaning expected to take between six to 10 months. However, the park will not keep the newborn.